Filipino pastry chefs off to 2nd Asian Gelato Cup In Singapore

This year’s theme of “Tropical Paradise” will require the Philippines and five other competing countries to display a grand gelato buffet consisting of plated desserts, gelato cakes, gourmet gelato, and an artistic showpiece within an eight-hour time limit. Handout

Fourteen Filipino chefs are on their way to Singapore on Sunday, October 23, to compete at the 2nd Asian Gelato Cup October 25 to 28 at the Singapore Expo.

The 14 chefs, led by team captain chef Jackie Po, will be competing against the best pastry chefs from six Asian countries including Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, and host Singapore.

“The goal is to qualify for the World Gelato Cup in 2024 in Rimini, Italy,” said Chef Buddy Trinidad, President of the Pastry Alliance of the Philippines, who will serve as a judge during the competition. “Only the gold and silver medal winning teams will go to the Gelato World Cup, and we want to go.”

This year’s theme of “Tropical Paradise” will require the competing teams to display a grand gelato buffet consisting of plated desserts, gelato cakes, gourmet gelato, and an artistic showpiece within a time limit of eight hours.

The Filipino chefs will be divided into three teams that will each prepare the required plated desserts.

Chefs Anthony Jay Segubiense and Vergel Iral will work on the gourmet gelato. Chefs Adrian Lalin and Timothy Fauer will work on the truffles while Chefs Heinz Pelayo and Jay Rada will create the chocolate showpiece.

The team manager is Chef Allen Camacho with Mary Agnes Manalaysay acting as coordinator. The team assistants will be chefs Beatrix Codina and Jan Aldrin Neptuno.

“We make everything from scratch. And we have to make two – one for tasting and one for display,” divulged Chef Jackie. “All three plated desserts in a matter of eight hours.”

“Having competed before, I would say that the biggest learning is gaining the confidence to compress everything you need to do in eight hours,” clarified Chef Anthony.

“I think the experience we gained from the last competition will help us,” added Chef Jackie. “We’re more confident this time around.”

The competition begins as early as 7 a.m. and finishes at exactly 3 p.m.

The Asian Gelato Cup (AGC) is a biennial event supported by the Singapore Pastry Alliance, Gelato e Cultura S.R.l. and Italian Exhibition Group Expo S.P.A.

Singapore are the defending champions in the regional competition.

The competition seeks to heighten the tradition of artisan gelato regionally, with primary goals of developing the professional skills of the gelato, dessert and pastry chefs in the region whilst igniting creativity and interest in gelato making.