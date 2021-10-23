Food shorts: Anniversary offers, breakfast box and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.



SEBASTIANS OCTOBER CHILLY BURGERS

Sebastian’s Ice Cream features limited edition Chilly Burgers, ice cream sandwiched in between cookies, for the month of October.

Choose from Milk & Cookies, chocolate chunk brown butter cookies filled with Fior Di Latte (Flower of Milk) ice cream; Brownie Batter, brownie batter chunk chocolate cookies filled with milk chocolate ice cream with more brownie batter; Berry White, white chocolate chunk cream cheese cookies filled with strawberry ice cream; Mango Salted Toffee, salted toffee chip cookies filled with mango ice cream; and Vanilla Classic, chocolate chip cookies filled with vanilla ice cream and rolled in chocolate chips and chocolate chips and peanuts.

Check out also October’s Ice Cream Cake of the Month -- Blackout Cake with layers of devil's food cake and chocolate pudding ice cream, topped with chocolate frosting and blackout cake crumbs.

MOMENT GROUP CELEBRATES 9 YEARS

The Moment Group gives big birthday energy to small wins as they celebrate their ninth anniversary!

Enjoy 25% off on a minimum spend of P1,500 from Manam, Din Tai Fung or Ooma, or a minimum spend of P1,000 from 8Cuts, HuChi, Mo Cookies, The Mess Hall, Shawa Wamam Papa Pancitan, or Cuckoo.

Use the code SMALLWINS upon checkout from any shop on momentfood.com from October 20-24 only.

RUSTIC MORNINGS BREAKFAST BOX

Rustic Mornings by Isabelo's Breakfast Box

Make your mornings rustic with the Rustic Mornings by Isabelo's Breakfast Box. Jeeves de Veyra

Select a silog from their Filipino Favorites (tapa, tocino, longganisa, boneless bangus, dilis, or bagnet) or Breakfast Platters (continental breakfast combinations of waffles, pancakes, French toast, breaded chicken, sausage or bacon). The box comes with a bottle of home-made fruit shake, mocktail, or juice and a serving for fresh fruits to round out breakfast. Rustic Mornings can even print a note if the box given as a gift for that personalized touch.

The Rustic Mornings by Isabelo Breakfast Box starts at P700 or go for the premium Breakfast Box with heftier portions packaged in Rustic Mornings gift box priced at P1,300. One day lead time is required for breakfast box orders.

For a complete menu and how to order, visit here.

MAX’S PANCIT COMBILAO

Handout

Max’s Fried Chicken celebrates long life with new pancit dishes and the combilao as a part of their 76th anniversary.

Aside from the bestselling Pancit Canton, Max's now has Bam-I (also known as Pansit Bisaya) made of pancit canton and bihon, then coated with annatto oil; Chami from Lucena City, lomi noodles, meat, and assorted veggies in a slightly sweet, spicy, and savory sauce; and Seafood Pancit Canton with cream dory, squid rings, chopped shrimps, button mushrooms, and assorted vegetables.

All of these pancit dishes are also included in a new Pancit Combilao, which comes with a serving each of regular Pancit Canton, Seafood Pancit Canton, Bam-I, Chami, and a dozen bread rolls and butter. Pancit Combilao may be purchased for P1,099, while ala carte orders start at P299 for dine-in.

MANDARIN YEMA AND CINNAMON APPLE PIE COFFEE BEANS

Henry and Sons' coffee. Jeeves de Veyra

Ever brewed a cup of coffee that had strong notes of orange or cinnamon? These new beans are a product Henry and Sons' latest innovative process where green coffee beans are rested for three months in French oak and infused with natural ingredients.

The result is a cup of coffee that's right off the brew. The Mandarin Yema has notes of mandarin orange, fig, red bean and caramel, while the Cinnamon Apple Pie has notes of cinnamon, apples, and vanilla.

Both are available at thevault.ph for P650 for a 250g bag.

RÉMY MARTIN x FEVER TREEE GINGER HIGHBALL KIT

Remy Martin x Fever Tree. Handout

Play bartender at home with this collaboration between premium brandy label Rémy Martin and Fever Tree ginger ale.

The Rémy Ginger kit contains the key things needed to make the perfect Remy Ginger highball at home. Each Rémy x Ginger kit comes with one bottle of Rémy Martin VSOP (700 ml) and two bottles of Fever Tree Ginger Ale (200 ml).

The Rémy Ginger Kit is now available from online e-retail partners like Boozy, Thirst.PH, Clink, Singlemalt.ph, Liquor.ph, Shopee and Lazada.

