First hybrid PHITEX generates over P42 million in travel deals

MANILA -- Over P42 million in revenue has been projected from deals between local sellers and foreign buyers at the first hybrid edition of the Philippine Travel Exchange (PHITEX).

In a statement released Friday, the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) said PHITEX secured 76 bookings on site with a total projected revenue at P42.1 million.

It said the virtual platform gathered 122 international buyers from 34 countries, with 345 seller delegates from 161 companies in various tourism industry sub-sectors.

According to TPB, the platform recorded 84,946 engagements, including 9,155 business-to-business sessions.

It noted that as of October 19, 3,956 contacts were established, averaging 28 contacts per seller. Of the number, 1,205 leads were generated, with a 70% success rate compared to the 67% in the last PHITEX.

"We pivoted this year's PHITEX to convey the message that the Philippine tourism industry always means business, be in usual or unusual times," said Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat.

"PHITEX indeed fulfilled what it set out to prove that as long as health and safety protocols are followed, tourism can go on in the new normal, giving memorable experiences for tourists, jobs to tourism workers and allied industries, and a much-needed boost to the economy," she added.

PHITEX is held annually by the TPB, an attached agency of the Department of Tourism.

This year's edition, held from September 22 to 27, included a virtual exchange and a travel trade event in Bohol's Panglao island.