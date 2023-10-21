'Tunay na Ligaya': Ryan Cayabyab launches first art exhibit

Some of Ryan Cayabyab's paintings. Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

The COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly robbed the world of so many things— from loved ones to livelihoods, physical health, and mental well-being, as well as once-in-a-lifetime experiences such as weddings and graduations.

But on the other hand, the global health crisis has also given something back— time.

The lockdown afforded some people days to spend finding and developing new interests, rediscovering old hobbies, and realizing their passions.

For National Artist for Music Maestro Ryan Cayabyab, the long lull in live performances afforded him to revisit a long lost love— painting.

“I was curious about the medium of acrylic. I never used it. I was not aware. My friend said it is like oil, like watercolor, so I tried it. After my first tube, my second tube, my third tube, I was hooked. At first, I was only doing it on art paper, but when my sister-in-law gave me three canvases, I liked it. Now I am hooked. That is all I did, paint and paint, and paint,” Cayabyab said in an interview with ABS-CBN.

Since then, the maestro has painted several dozen canvasses of different sizes— and 53 of those are featured in his very first art exhibit titled “Tunay na Ligaya” — which is meant to be a testament of the pleasures of curiosity, discovery, and reinvention.

The display showcases seven collections: "Red" which flaunts bold sunset hues; "Estilo" which boasts geometric neoplasticism; "Riprap" in the use of model paste; "Hardin" which are vivid, bursting florals; "Dreams" which sees fluid color play; "Explorations" which illustrates modernist lines and strokes; and the headline— the "Eyefie" series, a 16-part collection which drew inspiration from the 16 voices of Cayabyab's iconic record “One” in 1981.

"I want to show that at any age, we can still pursue a passion, or whatever moves you, to create. There are still so many things that we can do. There is no age limit to what you can do,” he wrote in a statement.

Cayabyab shared he was determined to first put his artworks for public consumption. Like how dancers, singers, actors, and musicians, belong on stage, paintings, the National Artist for Music stressed, belong to exhibit as he believes all forms of art are meant to be shared.

“I stopped posting on social media because nag-uunahan sila. They say ‘Mine I want to buy it’ raw. After selling 20, I stopped posting para maka-ipon ako for an exhibit. Cause I want to have an exhibit. I wanted to see what it felt like. I can just paint then sell online, but I think I am more, mas naging focused ako na gusto ko maging exhibit,” he explained.

“It is different in actual pare-pareho sila ng sizes picture. Dito makikita, ang laki-laki pala nito. May mga painting dito na kita ang texture na kita ang paste,” he added.

The maestro described his pieces, like his tunes, to be “fun, joyful, and exuberant.” And similar to his previous obras, the majority of his visual experiences are arbitrary.

“There is a similarity between creating music and visual art, in both music and art I don’t plan most, 80-90 percent wala ako plan. At the moment. It is an expression,” he reasoned.

He went on: “ it just starts with two or three notes, or it starts with an idea, lyrical idea, and it grows from there. Gannon din sa painting. And then it just grows.”

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, his last brush in the visual arts was in 1968, when he won the national YMCA National Arts Competition.

Nell Belgado, curator in charge and an artist, said Cayabyab undoubtedly has a clear grasp of the elements of art.

"As an artist myself, ang strap kausap kasi naiintindihan niya color, composition, energy na kailangan ng isang artwork. Tulad ng pagsulat niya ng kanta, ka-giliw-giliw. Andoon genius niya. Ni Mr C. Marunong siya gumawa ng obra na kagiliw giliw," she noted.

She continued: "I worked with a lot of young artists who were not familiar with Mr C. I had to explain pa, but even without telling them, nagugustuhan nila works. Ang isa nila nagugustuhan yung "Eyefie," it is so relevant kasi. It is what an artist should do, what should be."

All the paintings were up for sale and were immediately bought by enthusiasts.

By the end of the night, most pieces had a new owner.

The paintings can still be viewed at the "Tunay na Ligaya" art exhibit at the Power Plant Mall from October 21-November 5.