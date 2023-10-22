Pinoy designers ibinida ang kanilang collection sa Paris Fashion Week 2023

PARIS - World class at elegante! Ito ang ipinakita ni Michael Cinco sa kanyang Ready to Wear Spring and Summer Collection for 2024 sa Paris Fashion Week 2023 na ginanap sa Westin Paris Vendome noong September 29.

Sa collection, gumamit siya ng tatlong kulay-ang white, black at denim na akma sa Parisian daily life.

“From the collection, I’m very inspired by water because there’s so much fluidity in the design and I used a lot of organzas, a lot of tulle and of course the wool jacket for the chilly summer,“ sabi ni Michael Cinco, Pinoy fashion designer.

Agaw pansin din ang kanyang Kids and Teens Collection sa ilalim ng MM Milano agency. Isa sa inabangan ng mga manonood ay ang paglabas ni Michael Cinco kasama si Miss Universe 2022 Rbonney Gabriel.

Pangatlong beses na nagbabalik sa Paris Fashion Week ni Cinco, kung saan ibinida rin niya ang kanyang Michael Cinco perfume collection.

“The perfume fragrance is actually called Michael Cinco Paris and I’m glad it was launched here and it will be launched formally in the Dubai Fashion Week,” sabi ni Cinco.

Bukod tangi rin ang collection na ipinakita ni Michael Leyva kung saan, kinakitaan ng makukulay na gowns at suits, detalyado ang designs at appealing sa European taste.

“Thank you so much. Actually, I’m very excited to show that collection here in Paris Fashion Week. The collection was inspired by the Spring-Summer Michael Leyva couture collection. I played with pastel colors. It’s a showcase of the details, crystals, Swarovskis, embroidery and workmanship we are offering to our clients for this season,” sabi ni Michael Leyva, Pinoy fashion designer.

Nakabase si Leyva sa Pilipinas at excited siya dahil first time niyang makasali at mai-showcase ang kanyang collection sa Paris Fashion Week.

“Well, I’m very happy of course, I mean it is a great opportunity for us Filipino designers to showcase in this platform Paris Fashion Week so we are going to showcase to the world and to tell the world how talented Filipino designers are,” dagdag ni Leyva.

Impressive at classy naman ang haute couture designs ni Albert Andrada kung saan nakita ang kanyang creativity at artistry sa kanyang 20-piece collection.

“The color palette is inspired by the beaches in the Philippines so it’s off shade, off white, we have beige, we have cream and most importantly I’m bringing the barongs here in Paris,” sabi ni Albert Andrada, Pinoy fashion designer.

Tagumpay ang Barong collection ni Andrada kung saan nabigyan niya ng European touch ang bawat design. tulad ni Leyva, first time din niyang makilahok sa Paris Fashion Week.

“I’m so overwhelmed to be a part of the Paris Fashion Week and this is for the country the Philippines and glory to God. Thank you so much for having me here,” sabi ni Albert Andrada, Pinoy fashion designer.

Inorganisa ng Home of Fashion Week Paris sa ilalim ng MM Milano ang buong show kung saan ang Executive Producer na si Chona Bacaoco ay isang fashion designer din.

Ibinahagi naman niya ang kanyang collection na tinawag niyang, “I am included”. “I’m just so proud of our Filipino artists, Albert Andrada, Michael Leyva, Michael Cinco, myself . I also like representing the Philippines in bringing them here in this beautiful palace, the Westin Paris Vendome. For me it’s overwhelming,” sabi ni Chona Bacaoco,

Executive Producer, Home of Fashion Week, MM Milano. Lubos naman ang kasiyahan ng mga manonood sa world class collections ng Pinoy designers.

“There was a lot of modern stuff, it was vibrant, it was fun. I really had a good time. It was amazing I definitely would wear it,” sabi ni Julie West, guest.

Bukod kay Michael cinco, Michael Leyva, Albert Andrada at Chona Bacaoco, kasama rin sa show ang Manila-based designer na si Mitch Desunia.

Nakilahok din ang iba pang designers mula sa ibang bansa tulad nina Regina Romantico at Auratier ng Japan, Mauricio Sauza ng Colombia, Aurelia ng Miami, Andrea ng Spain, Bless by Bless ng Africa at Cleopatra modelling agency ng Romania.

Para sa mga nagbabagang mga balita tungkol sa ating mga kababayan sa France, tumutok sa TFC News sa TV Patrol.

KAUGNAY NA VIDEO: