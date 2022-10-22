MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local bar scene.

JOHNNIE WALKER LUXURY BOUTIQUE

Handout

Diageo Philippines unveiled the newest Johnnie Walker Luxury Boutique at Rustan’s Shangri-La Plaza, opening up a world of whiskies.

The boutique showcases prestige scotch whisky brands: Johnnie Walker Blue Label alongside the rare John Walker & Sons XR21, and the 12- and 16-year-old Mortlach Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

The boutique’s centerpiece is the personalization and gifting station where shoppers can personalize their whisky purchases with options such as engraving services or custom leather tags. All purchases also come in limited edition gift packaging.

Customers can avail of the engraving services with a minimum order of any 2 bottles. After payment, guests fill out a personalization form indicating which name or a short message they would like engraved on the bottles. The personalized bottles are then delivered directly to the customer’s homes within 3-5 working days.

The Johnnie Walker Luxury Boutique is located at the third floor of Rustan’s Shangri-La Plaza, until December 31, 2022.

NAKED GROUSE REBRANDS TO NAKED MALT

Handout

Premium spirits company Edrington bares its “Naked” scotch whisky to a new generation of drinkers with the Naked Malt.

Formerly known as Naked Grouse, the Naked Malt has a stunning new bottle and recyclable packaging but retains the award whisky blended by master blender Diane Stuart from Scotland’s finest distilleries including Macallan, Highland Park, and Glenrothes. The whisky is matured in first fill Oloroso Sherry casks instead of the usual bourbon casks to give this 40% ABV scotch its spicy fruity notes.

The new Naked Malt will be available locally in November.

MOET & CHANDON GARDEN SPRITZ BAR

Spritz up your private parties with a Garden Spritz Bar. The bar comes with bottles of the new Chandon Garden Spritz, dried orange and rosemary for garnish, acrylic glasses, with props like a cart, orange trees and crates.

The recently launched Garden Spritz is a new bubbly libation blended with sparkling wine and a bitters recipe made up of oranges, macerated orange peels, herbs, and spices with no artificial flavors and colorants. A cocktail with an orange slice, ice cubes, and rosemary make this a refreshing late afternoon or early evening libation.

The Garden Spritz bar is available from @jc_wines on Instagram with a minimum purchase of 18 bottles of Chandon Garden Spritz. Please allow 5 days lead time.

APEROL SPRITZ SUNDOWN AT SOFITEL

Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila and Aperol pour the Italian sunset in a glass at the Sunset Bar.

The Aperol Spritz’s unique bittersweet taste derives from a secret and original recipe that has remained authentic through the years. The infusion of selected primary components including oranges, herbs, and roots makes this concoction a perfectly balanced combination.

Guests can sip this drink at Sunset Bar complemented with the restaurant’s wide range of culinary offerings, such as Tex-Mex signatures, sizzling dishes, rice bowls, and the newly launched pizzeria menu.

Pets are also welcome as the Sunset Bar offers a Posh Pooch Menu, a curated selection of delicious treats especially made furbabies.

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day, enjoy a buy 1, take 1 offer on glasses of Aperol Spritz for P450 nett at the Sofitel Manila Sunset Bar until February 2023.

THE BISTRO GROUP HAPPY HOUR

Handout

The Bistro Group invites patrons to chill out with favorite wines, beers, cocktails at 30% off with their happy hour promotions at their restaurants.

* Buffalo Wings - 30% off on beers from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

* Texas Roadhouse – 30% off on Original, Strawberry. Watermelon, and Raspberry Margaritas from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Fridays

* Italliani’s - assorted cocktails at 30% off from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Mondays to Fridays

* TGIFridays - 30% off on cocktails, liquors and beers, daily from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

* Hard Rock Café - Happiest hour with 30% off on all beer, wines and liquors; 2 + 1 on best-selling cocktails Bahama Mama, Rockin’ Fresh Margarita, and Electric Blues; Bucket of 6 San Mig Light for only P525. Promos run from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Mondays to Thursdays

MARGARITA MADNESS AT CHILI’S

Handout

Chill out with bottomless frozen margaritas at Chili’s.

For only P300, guests can get unlimited refills of their favorite Chili’s margaritas. Choose from Chili’s best-selling margaritas: Top Shelf, Strawberry, Mango, and Strawberry Mango.

The Margarita Madness promo runs until October 31 and is available at all Chili’s branches nationwide.