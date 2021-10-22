Trends come and go but car enthusiasts will always have a soft spot for a sporty sedan. For every luxury minivan or executive SUV owner out there, chances are they’ve got a four-door fun sedan in their garage too.
While BMW and Mercedes-Benz have always dominated the luxury sedan segment, one particular model from Japanese carmaker Lexus has always remained on the radar - the Intelligent Sport or IS.
This year, it’s got a brand new look with a major electric upgrade. Can this new generation hybrid compete against its European rivals?
