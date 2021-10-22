Handout

MANILA -- Zone V Camera Club (ZVCC) is holding an online exhibit starting this weekend to help raise funds for young Filipino scholars.

The event, called "Images of HOPE (Helping Others Prosper and Excel)," will run from October 23 to 31 at the photography club's website.

It will feature colored and black and white prints from ZVCC members, including award-winning images, with the aim of raising at least P300,000.

All proceeds will be given to the Assumption Development Foundation (ADF), a non-profit organization dedicated to the learning development of select youths of Sapang Palay, Bulacan.

More specifically, the amount raised will be used to buy computer equipment for ADF scholars as distance learning continues in the "new normal."

ZVCC club president Cha Pagdilao said "Images of HOPE" is not just a showcase of the talents of its members, but also their way of helping the community.

"Right now, ADF has 287 high school students in four high schools at Sapang Palay. It also provides assistance to 173 college students attending different universities, state colleges, and institutes," she said.

"Obviously, they need our support," she acknowledged. "For every photograph that you buy, you become a link in the chain of hope that allows access for students to learn and eventually prosper and excel."

Established in 1966, ADF was borne out of a necessity of a community of 20,000 informal settlers relocated from Manila to Bulacan.

It later became a foundation in 1995, with a mission to "help disadvantaged children by breaking the cycle of poverty through education."