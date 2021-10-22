Maureen Montagne arrives in Albania for Miss Globe

Philippine candidate Maureen Montage safely landed in Albania, where the Miss Globe 2021 pageant is set to take place.

Montagne was proudly wearing the pearls she received from the organizers of Miss Globe when she won the Binibining Pilipinas-Globe 2021 title.

“On the night of my coronation with Binibining Pilipinas, I was gifted these beautifully crafted pearls from the organizers of Miss Globe, I thought it would be perfect to arrive with them here in Albania,” the beauty queen said.

Montagne paired the pearl earrings with a Filipino-made “Inaul” outfit which was “laboriously woven by the talented women of Maguindanao.”

Before leaving the Philippines, Montagne thanked "everyone who has helped me thus far on my pageant journey." She also expressed excitement for the "adventures" that await her in Albania.

She has also released her introduction video for the international pageant.

Aside from talking about the country's islands, population, and food, Montagne shared a few details about herself, from her background to her interests and advocacies.

The 28-year-old is a commercial model and professional host, and also worked as a magazine writer.

She described herself as a nature lover and sports enthusiast who loves to cook for friends and family.

"From the Philippines to Albania, join me as I embark on this life-changing journey as I travel, discover, and conquer all of the adventures that life has to offer from all around the globe," she ended.

Miss Globe 2021 is set to be held on November 5.

The Philippines' last delegate, Leren Bautista, finished as second runner-up in the 2019 edition of the pageant. The first and only time the country has won the crown was in 2015 through Ann Colis.