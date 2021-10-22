NLEX's Kevin Alas and wife Selina Dagdag finally got the church wedding they wanted a year after being first married.

Some of Alas' friends shared photos of the couple together with their friends who celebrated their church wedding.

"Congratulations @kevinlouiealas & Selina. Welcome to the married life. Cheers!" said Asi Taulava in his Instagram post greeting the celebrity couple.

The ceremony was attended by Alas' NLEX teammates, including coach Yeng Guiao.

Alas and Dagdag, a PBA courtside reporter, first wed in September 2020 during a simple civil ceremony.

"A church wedding is what we originally planned but we always remind each other that God is sovereign, and that He is in control of everything," Alas said in his Instagram page.