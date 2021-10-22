MANILA — Leading up to its highly anticipated traditional Christmas ID, ABS-CBN launched on Friday the official merchandise for its 2021 holiday theme.

Andito na ang Pasko, kaya andito narin ang Andito Tayo Para Sa Isa't Isa limited edition Christmas shirts and masks!



Maligayang Pasko, mga Kapamilya! #AnditoChristmasShirts #AnditoChristmasMasks pic.twitter.com/4FQTwQsL1F — ABS-CBN Entertainment (@ABSCBN) October 22, 2021

Shirts and masks bearing the “Andito Tayo Para Sa Isa’t Isa” logo are now available in different sizes and colors, priced P350 and P120 each, respectively.

Kapamilya fans can purchase the shirts through Shirts and Prints on Lazada and Shoppee, and the face masks via Instamug on Facebook and Instagram.

“Pinoy Big Brother” host Toni Gonzaga and OPM icon Sharon Cuneta were the first Kapamilya stars to give a glimpse of the merchandise, as they shared selfies during the filming of their respective parts in the Christmas ID music video.

“Andito Tayo Para sa Isa’t Isa” (We are here for each other) is the latest version of ABS-CBN’s campaign to continue being of service to Filipinos despite its franchise denial that forced shut its free-TV and radio broadcast.

“Andito Kami Para Sa ‘Yo” was launched in May, the anniversary month of Channel 2 signing off, to inform Kapamilya viewers of the alternative platforms where they can access ABS-CBN programs.

“Andito Kami Dahil Sa Inyo,” meanwhile, was the ABS-CBN station ID that marked the first anniversary of its franchise being denied by a congressional panel.

The annual holiday station IDs of ABS-CBN have become a pop culture phenomenon, with its tunes and themes becoming Christmas fixtures for Filipinos here and overseas.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC