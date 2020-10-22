VIRAL: Bakeshop creates cake inspired by Manila Bay dolomite

MANILA -- Just when people thought they've seen it all, a local bakeshop has come up with a cake inspired by the controversial dolomite sand project at Manila Bay.

Cavite-based The Weekend Patisserie has gone viral for its Dolomite Cake, a cookies and cream-flavored creation frosted with buttercream icing.

The crushed vanilla cookies and Oreos on top of the cake were made to imitate the so-called "Manila Bay Sands."

It even came with a mini toy backhoe.

Written in icing are the words, unedited: "It really hurtz. P389M na 'yon ghorl???"

The amount refers to the P389-million budget set for the government's "beach nourishment project."

Check it out below:

In an online interview with ABS-CBN News on Wednesday, The Weekend Patisserie said the Dolomite Cake was "just for fun," adding that it was their way "to express our frustrations with what's happening right now in a witty way."

The bakeshop added that this is the first time that they created a cake inspired by current events, and that they did not expect it to go viral: "This is the first time we made something like this! We weren't expecting that it would get so much attention (positively and negatively)."

When asked if there are plans to make more cakes of this kind in the future, The Weekend Patisserie replied: "Yes, stay tuned for our next cake!"