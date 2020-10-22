Parañaque caterer takes on unique challenge in feeding Chooks bubble

Feliz Dish and Details is catering the Chooks 3x3 bubble in Calamba, where they will feed 185 people for 15 days, serving five meals per day. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Players inside the Chooks-to-Go 3x3 Pilipinas bubble at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna have been rave reviews to the food that they are being served.

"Lalo akong tataba," joked Alvin Pasaol of Zamboanga City Chooks.

He's not alone in singing praises of the food served by Feliz Dish and Details, a Parañaque-based catering service owned by Jean Paul Cheung.

Feliz has been offering five meals per day for those inside the bubble -- breakfast, morning snack, lunch, afternoon snack, and dinner -- with meals ranging from beef salpicao to arroz caldo during the day and from chicken teriyaki to lasagna for nighttime.

They have been serving the players of the Chooks 3x3 league, as well as other delegates inside the bubble at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna for almost a week now.

"We feel good about hearing that," Cheung said of the early praise from the players. "But 'yung goal namin is to finish the event na all good pa rin."

Cheung has plenty of experience in the restaurant business, having helmed Good Earth Roasts in Bonifacio Global City and Rockwell as well as other restaurants in Poblacion and Paseo de Roxas in Makati.

They were forced to close shop because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, however, and shift their focus on other aspects of the food service business.

"Since COVID-19 happened, this is something new for us to try," said Cheung.

The demands of Chooks 3x3 is an even newer and bigger challenge for Cheung and his staff. They are tasked to feed 185 people for 15 days, while having only just 10 people on call.

Normally used to working with a sizable staff, Cheung said they are glad that they can still maintain their standard while also taking care of themselves within the bubble.

"We're confident with the food we're going to be serving so it's just about making the quantity right. Our quality has already been tried and tested e," he explained.

Catering to an event that has been locked inside for more than two weeks may be new to them, but Cheung and company have already proven to be up to the task.

"Nung first two days, medyo nanibago, siyempre, but on the third day, kayang-kaya na naman," he said.