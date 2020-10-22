Palawan resort among world's Top 100 sustainable destinations for 2020

Handout

MANILA -- A resort in Palawan has been included in the Top 100 sustainable destinations of 2020 by Green Destinations, a non-profit organization based in the Netherlands.

Club Paradise Palawan is the lone Philippine entry in this year's list, which aims to put a spotlight on sustainable tourism practices.

The resort welcomed the recognition, saying in a statement sent to ABS-CBN News that it "has been a long-standing advocate of sustainability and has made significant strides in imbibing environmental consciousness as a lifestyle."

This also makes Club Paradise Palawan "the first-ever green private estate in the world," it added.

Other entries in the Top 100 list this year came from Australia, Japan, Romania, Rwanda, Brazil, Seychelles, Malta, Slovakia, Montenegro, Slovenia, Namibia, Canada, Netherlands, Chile, Croatia, Spain, Cyprus, Czechia, New Zealand, Sweden, Dutch Caribbean, Niue, Taiwan, Peru, Tanzania, Ecuador, Thailand, Estonia, Portugal, Turkey, United Kingdom, Finland, United States, Germany, and Republic of Congo.

Now on its sixth year, the Top 100 sustainable destinations initiative accepts nominations which are then evaluated by Green Destinations' experts and partners.

Owned and operated by Discovery Hospitality Corp. (DHC), Club Paradise Palawan boasts of a 700-meter beach that falls within a biosphere reserve of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, and is a nesting site for hawksbill and green sea turtles.

Its EcoConserve project has also brought on efforts to reduce plastic consumption on the island and add an alternative supply of clean water to surrounding communities.

On top of these, the resort promotes sustainable food sourcing, turning to responsible fishing and organic farming at Taranuman Farm for restaurant supplies.

Aside from Club Paradise Palawan, other properties managed by DHC include Discovery Shores Boracay, Discovery Suites in Ortigas, and Discovery Primea in Makati.