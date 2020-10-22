Did you know? MaArte Fair is now online

Handout

MANILA -- The popular bazaar MaArte is now online for the first time in 12 years as it adapts to the "new normal" brought about by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Organizer Museum Foundation of the Philippines (MPFI) has partnered with the fashion retail platform Zalora to stage the online bazaar, which will run until December 31.

This means buyers will be able to enjoy the fair for over two months, unlike the three-day MaArte events in previous years.

It also allows them to easily purchase items from their mobile phone or computer and have these delivered to their homes.

In a statement, MFPI president Albert Avellana said the new MaArte @ ZALORA allows them to provide "safe, easy, and contactless interactions between vendors and patrons," as well as "introduce exhibitors to a wider market."

"We see this as a great opportunity to raise awareness for fundraising activities of the Museum Foundation of the Philippines," he said.

As in previous editions, proceeds of this year's MaArte will support the National Museum and other MFPI projects.

The online bazaar also aims to create a new platform for micro, small, and medium scale entrepreneurs to help them bounce back from the effects of the pandemic.

Some of the featured brands at MaArte @ Zalora include Amarie, Aranaz, Coco and Tres, Creative Definitions, Gifts and Graces, Ibarra, TDLG, Milvidas, MCV Designs, O & M Home, Oscar Mejia Fragrances, Beyond Borders, Pika Pika Cards, Siklo Pilipinas, Betina NYC, WHIMSY Silay Export Inc., Tim Tam Ong, Natalya Lagdameo, Riqueza, Betina NYC, WYC Wear Your Culture, and Jojie Lloren.

More exhibitors are expected to be on board before the end of the two-month run of the fair.