Meet the man behind cube portraits of your favorite celebs

Photo by Jeffrey Doria

Jeffrey Doria or “MY aLTeR eGo” on social media, has been creating mosaic portraits using Rubik’s cubes since 2020.

Thousands of hand twists and turns brought Doria to design cube figures of international and local celebrities, politicians, and vloggers.

His recent works individually featured Kathryn Bernardo, Francine Diaz, Belle Mariano, and Donny Pangilinan.

Doria shared that a single portrait takes about 5 hours to finish and two weeks of preparation is needed before that. “Nauubos ang oras ko sa paggawa ng portraits,” he added.

He owns 850 pieces of Rubik’s cube, 400 of which he uses for portraits. He started with just a collection of 10 cubes, which increased to 60, then jumped to 294, until the number tripled.

Kapamilya artists as his subject

Aside from DonBelle and Kathryn, his works also featured a bunch of Kapamilya celebrities like Anne Curtis, Kim Chiu, Cristine Reyes, Karen Davila, Jericho Rosales, John Arcilla, and Martin Nievera.

Among them, Doria shared that Francine’s portrait was the hardest to create, adding that he wants to create a “second version” for the Kapamilya artist.

Who could be his next subject? Doria wants to feature Juan Karlos Labajo, Noli de Castro, and Korina Sanchez soon.

Doria also dreams of finishing a portrait with two subjects. “Gusto kong magkasama sa portrait sina Francine at Seth then Donny at Belle,” he explained.

He also wants to design a group mosaic featuring all “Senior High” cast or “It’s Showtime” hosts in a single portrait.

Pushing others to unlock puzzled cubes

What started as a weekend hobby ended as a good source of passive income for Doria. He is a Senior Engineer in Malaysia, but is still blessed with little earnings from his social media platforms and art commissions. Personal portraits are the most requested art by his clients.

Through his YouTube channel, Doria also teaches his subscribers how to solve basic cubes and the most complicated ones like megaminx, mirror cube, and cube in a cube pattern.

His recent student is his son, Jethro Doria, who can now solve a 3x3 cube, an Ivy cube, and a pyramid which are among the challenging ones to finish.