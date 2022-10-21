MANILA – Here are some events that you can check out this weekend.

CINE EUROPA 25

Handout

The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) is presenting free film screenings from October 21 to 28 in celebration of the silver anniversary of the Cine Europa Film Festival.

Cine Europa is the longest flagship film festival in the country organized annually by the Delegation of the European Union to the Philippines and the EU member states. This year, the event features a set of award-winning films showcasing different genres, with a particular emphasis on youth.

Screening dates are as follows:

October 21 - Tanghalang Manuel Conde (6 p.m., 8:30 p.m.)

- Klondike (Ukraine)

- The Most Beautiful Boy in the World (Sweden)

October 22 - Front Lawn (3:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m.)

- Luzzu (Malta)

- Mysi Patri Do Nebe [Even Mice Belong in Heaven] (Czech Republic, France Slovakia, Poland)

- Oskar & Lilli - Ein Bisschen Bleiben Wir Noch [Oskar & Lilli - Where No One Knows Us] (Austria)

October 23 - Front Lawn (3:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m.)

- La Vita Facile [Easy Living] (Italy)

- Libertad [Freedom] (Spain)

- Bicycle Thieves: Pumped Up (Ireland)

October 25 - Tanghalang Manuel Conde (6 p.m., 8:30 p.m.)

- Marina (Belgium)

- Tytöt Tytöt Tytöt [Girl Picture] (Finland)

October 26 - Tanghalang Manuel Conde (6 p.m., 8:30 p.m.)

- Never Gonna Snow Again (Poland)

- Exil [Exile] (Germany)

October 27 - Tanghalang Manuel Conde (6 p.m., 8:30 p.m.)

- Mysi Patri Do Nebe [Even Mice Belong in Heaven] (Czech Republic, France Slovakia, Poland)

- Klondike (Ukraine)

October 28 - Tanghalang Manuel Conde (6 p.m., 8:30 p.m.)

- The Most Beautiful Boy in the World (Sweden)

- The Spiders Man (Italy) [will feature a film cast appearance before the screening]

All film screenings are free to the public on a first-come, first-served basis, still with observance to the new normal health protocols. More details are available on CCP's social media pages.

'LIPAD PAF' CONCERT

Handout

OPM icon Hajji Alejandro, Diamond Record awardee Nina, and world-renowned vocal group Philippine Madrigal Singers are set to share the stage to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Philippine Air Force (PAF).

"Lipad PAF" will be held on October 21, 8:30 p.m., at the Newport Performing Arts Theater of Newport World Resorts.

Proceeds of the concert will be donated to the PAF Welfare Fund (PAFWF), with the aim of providing financial assistance to PAF military personnel and civilian human resource who are suffering from disease or victims of accidents and calamities.

Tickets are available at all Ticketworld outlets.

MAKATI STREET EVENT

Makati is set to close down Paseo de Roxas on October 22 for a street party.

Starting 4 p.m., visitors can begin uncovering secret spots and sampling an array of flavors and activities.

There will also be musical performances headlined by Juan Miguel Salvador and The Authority Band.

'PAMUMULAKLAK' TALK

This weekend, the CCP is holding a discussion on cultural works on issues affecting marginal women that resonate with the artworks of visual artist Imelda Cajipe Endaya.

"Pamumulaklak" is slated at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, at the CCP Main Gallery. The discussion will also be streamed live on the Facebook pages of the CCP and CCP VAMD.

The event is organized together with Kababaihan sa Sining at Bagong Sibol na Kamalayan (KASIBULAN). Yllang Montenegro will serve as moderator as guest speakers Elaine Clemente, Marra Lanot, and Faye Cura talk about their past and present engagements on various women’s advocacies such as social justice, women empowerment, ecofeminism, foregrounding of local art, championing of indigenous materials, and the artist’s role as citizen.

There will also be pop-up stores featuring artworks, crafts, and books by

KASIBULAN, Gantala Press, Amihan, and RUWA at the Pasilyos outside the Main Gallery.