MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

GCASH BIRTHDAY 2022 VOUCHERS

GCash is offering vouchers, freebies, and rewards as part of its birthday celebration until October 23.

Those who apply for a Citibank Credit Card can enjoy no annual fees forever and get P1,000 GCash eGC via giftaway, redeemable within 60 days. Additionally, applicants who avail a Citi Personal Loan can get as much as P5,000 GCash eGC via giftaway during the GCash Birthday week.

Customers can also get 25% on Zalora purchases when they pay online via GCash. A minimum spend of P2,000 is required.

More details are available on the GCash app.

LIMITLESS' MAKE 8 GR8 THIS HALLOWEEN PROMO

Limitless is holding its Make 8 Gr8 this Halloween promo, where those who purchase either a Weekday 3+1 or Weekend 3+1 e-voucher from Nightmares Manila on the mobile app can get a free P500 FamilyMart e-coupon.

The promo is valid until November 2.

Nightmares Manila is a haunted house attraction in Parañaque City. The Limitless deal only applies to purchases of the Nightmares Haunted Attraction product.

UNIQLO'S TRAVEL ESSENTIALS

Handout

Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo has introduced its line of travel essentials.

These include the Women’s Ultra Light Down Parka (P3,990), Women’s Fluffy Yarn Fleece Full Zip Long Sleeve Jacket (P1,490), Women’s Woven Combination Puff Short Sleeve T-Shirt (P790), Women's Heattech Ultra Stretch High Rise Leggings Pants (P1,490), Men’s Smooth Jersey Lined Parka (P1,990), Men’s Sweat Long Sleeve Pullover Hoodie (P1,990), Men’s Flannel Long Sleeve Shirt (P1,490), Men’s Supima Cotton Crew Neck Short Sleeve T Shirt (P590), Kids’ Heattech Cotton Crew Neck Long Sleeve T-Shirt Extra Warm (P790), and Kids’ Heattech Leggings (P590).

More details are available on Uniqlo Philippines' website, app, and social media pages.

VIVO'S HALLOWEEN PROMO

Vivo Philippines is holding a Halloween sale with up to 40% off on selected entry-level, midrange and flagship-level smartphones until October 31.

Among the featured products are the Y02s, T1x, and Y76 5G. Freebies such as sim cards, tumblers, TWS wireless earbuds, and 2-in-1 clock speakers are also available during the promo period.

More details are available on Vivo Philippines' website and Facebook page.

XIAOMI'S REDMI BUDS 4 PROMO

Handout

Xiaomi's Redmi Buds 4 Pro and Redmi Buds 4 Plus will go on sale for a limited time from October 22 to 28.

Buyers may avail of up to P500 discount when they purchase these earbuds at official Xiaomi stores and retailers.

More details are available on Xiaomi Philippines' Facebook page.