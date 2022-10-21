Roberta Tamondong joins Jakarta Muslim Fashion Week

Roberta Tamondong got to wear a hijab for the first time as she joined the Jakarta Muslim Fashion Week in Indonesia on Friday.

The Filipina beauty queen strutted the runway wearing the headscarf, along with her fellow Miss Grand International 2022 candidates.

"What an incredible experience! I tried on my first ever hijab here in Indonesia with my Miss Grand International family," she said in an Instagram post, which showed a clip from her runway stint.

The Philippines has yet to win a Miss Grand International crown. Two representatives from the country have managed to finish as first runner-up: Samantha Bernardo in 2021 and Nicole Cordoves in 2016.

The coronation night for this year's pageant will be held in Indonesia on October 25.

