Rick Riordan confirms 'Percy Jackson' follow-up novel

Nearly a decade after the release of THE BLOOD OF OLYMPUS, Percy Jackson, Annabeth Chase, and Grover Underwood will star in a brand new adventure from Rick Riordan!



PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS: THE CHALICE OF THE GODS will go on sale September 26, 2023! https://t.co/7YJTDUd9Tl — Rick Riordan (@rickriordan) October 18, 2022

American author Rick Riordan confirmed that "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" will be having a follow-up novel soon.

In a tweet, Riordan confirmed that "The Chalice of the Gods" will be released on September 26, 2023.

"Nearly a decade after the release of THE BLOOD OF OLYMPUS, Percy Jackson, Annabeth Chase, and Grover Underwood will star in a brand new adventure from Rick Riordan!" he wrote.

"PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS: THE CHALICE OF THE GODS will go on sale September 26, 2023!"

Last June, Disney's "Percy Jackson" series started filming and announced new members of the cast.

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" is a pentalogy book series set in the mid-2000s and follows the titular figure, who discovers he is the son of Poseidon who was prohibited to have children post-World War II.

Its first two books were adapted by 20th Century Fox into a movie, "The Lightning Thief" in 2010 and "The Sea of Monsters" in 2013, led by Logan Lerman as Percy Jackson.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: