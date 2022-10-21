LOOK: Rachel Peters, Migz Villafuerte wed again

Former Miss Universe Philippines titleholder Rachel Peters turned to social media to share photos from her second wedding with husband, politician Migz Villafuerte.

The intimate ceremony was held in Bali, Indonesia based on the geotag of event stylist Gideon Hermosa and photographer Magic Liwanag.

"Finally, Peters simply captioned her Instagram post.

Peters and Villafuerte got married in a civil ceremony held at the Supreme Court in July 2021, which also coincided with their seventh anniversary as a couple.

Just recently, Peters and her husband celebrated the first birthday of their daughter Kaia.

Peters rose to fame after representing the Philippines in the Miss Universe 2017 pageant, where she finished in the Top 10.

