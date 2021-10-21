Handout



MANILA -- Young Filipinos have been turning to a variety of non-music, non-talk audio content to relax amid the pandemic, according to a study.

Called Wellness Research Trends 2021, the study was conducted by the streaming platform Spotify and the market research firm YouGov from September 23 to 27, and included 1,179 adults aged 18 years and above.

It showed that 66% of young Filipinos listen to nature sounds at least once a week, with 50% using it to help them fall asleep.

Gen Zs (28%) are more likely than millennials (18%) to turn to the sounds of the great outdoors -- such as rainfall to singing birds -- while studying or working.

Another popular non-music, non-audio content among young Filipinos is autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR), which involves high-definition recordings of different sounds.

According to the study, 53% of Gen Z respondents listen to ASMR at least once a week, and specifically enjoy the sounds of drawing and cutting of paper.

White noise has also become a mood booster for young Filipinos, with more than 1 in 2 respondents listening to it at least once a week, usually during their breaks.

Other types of non-music, non-talk audio mentioned in the study include pink sound, which is set at a lower frequency; brown noise, which contains more bass; and airplane sounds.

"Here in the Philippines and all around the world, people are redefining what mental and physical wellness means," Kossy Ng, Spotify's head of music for Asia Pacific, said in a statement.

"We are encouraged that many, especially the younger generations, are pulling back the curtain and using various auditory experiences to connect with themselves and prioritize their well-being," she added.

To cater to its users, Spotify has come up with a Wellness Hub that includes uplifting audio content such as Inka Magnaye's ASMR and meditation podcast.

Magnaye, who rose to fame as a voice talent, has long been an advocate of audio as wellness.

"Listening to wellness audio, such as ASMR, works both as a form of entertainment and relaxing escape," she said.

"I enjoy creating weekly episodes for my podcast as I want to share the benefits of audio in achieving overall well-being -- be it mental, physical, and even spiritual," she added.

