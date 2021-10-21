If all beauty queens were to be ranked, Pia Wurtzbach sees herself below her two Miss Universe successors, Catriona Gray and Andrea Meza.

The Filipina beauty queen made the statement this week as she looked back on her visit to South Africa as a judge in the country's national pageant.

On Instagram Stories, Wurtzbach shared a photo of her compatriot Gray and Mexico's Meza, who also graced the Miss South Africa 2021 competition.

"If beauty queens had rankings, they would be at the top!" Wurtzbach said. "Kasi if you think about it, kung parang boxing ito, sila 'yung may pinakamataas na panalo."

"Destined for the Universe," Wurtzbach added, referring to their respective Miss World stints.

Gray and Meza are known for competing in Miss World in 2016 and 2017, respectively, before joining Miss Universe. The former finished in the Top 5, while the latter placed first runner-up.

In 2018, Gray won the Philippines' fourth Miss Universe crown, while Meza bagged the title earlier this year.

In another Instagram Stories post, Wurtzbach acknowledged that her record as a beauty queen is not as stellar as Gray and Meza, citing that she has two losses and two wins.

"'Yung isang win muntik pang maging draw," she said in jest.

Wurtzbach first joined the Binibining Pilipinas national pageant in 2013 but failed to win a crown, placing first runner-up.

She joined again the following year, but only made it to the Top 15.

Finally, in 2015, Wurtzbach was crowned Miss Universe Philippines and got to represent the country on the international stage.

She was later on proclaimed Miss Universe, after host Steve Harvey's controversial mix-up with Colombia's Ariadna Gutierrez.

As her posts were reuploaded in social media, many pageant fans commended Wurtzbach for her humility, with some declaring that she is still the most popular and most loved Miss Universe titleholder.

Others, meanwhile, found her post "witty" and "funny."

After her visit to South Africa, Wurtzbach flew to Abu Dhabi to be reunited with her boyfriend, entrepreneur Jeremy Jauncey.

The two have a shared love for travel and are both ambassadors of World Wide Fund for Nature.

