Visitors take photos inside the Manila Ocean Park on Thursday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

The City of Manila is gradually opening its attractions to tourists as it reopened the Manila Ocean Park on Thursday for fully-vaccinated visitors.

Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna, who is also eyeing the city’s top post on Halalan 2022, led the ceremonial reopening of the park, which will help drive economic growth for the city amid the pandemic.

“After a year of temporary closure brought about by the pandemic, we are hopeful that business like yours will get back on track," Lacuna said.

"You are conveying a clear message that we are getting through the darkest times and that we are almost getting out of the tunnel and beginning to see the light," she added.

The Manila Ocean Park is open to fully vaccinated individuals aged 18-65 years old from Thursday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The oceanarium was temporarily closed previously due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Here are some of the photos of the park’s reopening: