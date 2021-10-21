Interactive museum Art in Island set to reopen

Photo from Facebook: @artinisland

MANILA -- An interactive museum in Cubao, Quezon City is set to reopen to the public starting this weekend.

Art in Island, known for letting visitors pose and play with its paintings and exhibits, has been closed for 19 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will start welcoming guests again on October 23, 24, 30, and 31 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"Thank you for waiting for us, the long wait is over!" it said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Aside from paying the entrance fee, visitors are required to wear a face mask and face shield, and bring their vaccination card, socks, and a valid ID.

The first 100 guests on the mentioned dates, dubbed by Art in Island as its "soft opening," get to enjoy a 30% discount.

It added that the museum will be open from Tuesday to Sunday starting November.

