WATCH: Pinay chef prepares quinoa risotto on Drew Barrymore's show

MANILA -- A New York-based Filipina chef has made a guest appearance on the television show of Drew Barrymore.

Pilar Valdes, who owns the private chef and catering company Kickshaw Cookery, was invited by Barrymore to prepare a healthy "craving dish."

The American actress referred to Valdes as her "dear friend" and "an incredibly talented chef," saying they have been "side by side" for about three years.

"Pilar and I bonded early on wanting to make food because I'm a pendulum -- like heavier, lighter, heavier, lighter, no pretty little middle. And to be lighter, I had to do like [the] chicken and broccoli thing and I don't think that that's sustainable for happiness," Barrymore said.

She went on: "With Pilar, we figured out how to make all these craving dishes but in a way that's really healthy and great for digestion and keeps the weight off. I've been doing this now for a long time with you. And I'm happy with what is happening."

During the TV show, Valdes prepared quinoa risotto with winter squash, mushrooms, and fresh herbs.

The chef explained why she decided to use quinoa instead of rice, which is a popular choice in her home country, the Philippines.

"The weather is starting to get colder [so] we wanted something cozy, something really comforting... The risotto is traditionally made with rice. I'm from the Philippines, rice is queen, I'm all about rice. But sometimes we have to make adjustments in our diet, and quinoa is the most amazing substitute in this dish because it's packed with protein," Valdes said.

"It's gluten-free," she added. "It's not a grain, it's actually a seed and it has tons of vitamins. It's a great thing to have in your pantry."

Watch Valdes and Barrymore prepare the vegan dish below: