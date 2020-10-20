VIRAL: Pipay as 'Piranha Alawi'

Social media star Pipay recreates Ivana Alawi’s Preview photo shoot with BJ Pascual. Twitter: @pipaykipayy, Instagram: @previewph

MANILA — Call him Piranha Alawi.

That’s how social media star Pipay branded himself Tuesday as his photos recreating actress Ivana Alawi’s recent fashion shoot went viral on social media.

In the photos he posted on Twitter, Pipay is seen posing a la Ivana at a creek, channeling the sexy star’s “labandera” look as seen in her Preview pictorial with lensman BJ Pascual.

LAVANDERIA@IvanaAlawi x @bjpascual inspired shoot made possible by my friends Mikko Tataro and Jemimah Nabong pic.twitter.com/RskLMKKtZ4 — Pipay (@pipaykipayy) October 19, 2020

Pipay credited both the photographer and his muse as the inspiration for his own “probinsyana” shoot, with his friends Mikko Tataro and Jemimah Nabong behind the cameras.

The result: a thematically identical photo set that’s garnered nearly 80,000 likes 10,000 retweets on Twitter.

