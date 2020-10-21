PH's top influencers, content creators to gather for virtual convention

Erwan Heussaff, Inka Magnaye, and Mikey Bustos will be part of this year's BaiCon, which will be held online. Photos from Baicon.ph

MANILA -- This year's gathering of the Philippines' biggest influencers and content creators is moving to the digital space as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.

After being held in Cebu for the past two years, BaiCon will be staged on virtual platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, and Zoom from October 23 to 24.

Organized by the Creator and Influencer Council of the Philippines (CICP), the event will be attended by some of the most influential online personalities in the country such as Erwan Heussaff, Inka Magnaye, Mikey Bustos, Marvin Fojas, Ranz Kyle, Niana Guerrero, Alodia Gosiengfiao, Bogart the Explorer, and Enchong Dee.

In a recent online press conference, CICP's Bea Evardone said BaiCon is aims to provide "a platform where creators and influencers could inspire and push other inspiring influencers to share their content creation journey."

"We want to be able to elevate the digital entertainment industry," she added.

BaiCon 2020 is open to the public for free, and will feature talks on creating content about different topics, as well as other entertaining segments.

Also part of BaiCon is a fundraiser for teachers from the Philippine Public School Teachers Association.

A minimum donation of P100 will be used by organizers to give out a "digital took kit" that contains pocket Wi-Fi, earphones , a microphone, a flash drive, and a ring light to help teachers in their online classes.

INFLUENCERS FOR SOCIAL GOOD?

During the virtual media briefing, ABS-CBN News asked BaiCon organizers to share their thoughts on content creators and influencers being expected by the public to use their platform to comment on social issues.

For Evardone, it's "to each his own."

"My personal opinion about it is number one, if we do not know about something tapos hindi ka talaga komportableng magsalita when people expect you to, then I think you shouldn't be forced to talk about it," she said.

She went on: "Second is make sure that if you do decide to speak up, be prepared for the variety of opinions you're going to be receiving... Sana we become more responsible with what we say, and sana we respect each other din."

Jim Guzman, CICP president and Dentsu Network's head of social, believes that sharing an opinion on a certain matter is not just "exercising your right as a content creator" but also "your right as a Filipino citizen."

But he was quick to add that the person speaking should be "knowledgeable about the topic."

"Now there are those who choose not to talk about anything, and it's their choice," he acknowledged. "Sabi nga nila, if there's nothing good to say, if you don't have an informed opinion about something, then you have the right to not say anything about it."

Jako de Leon, CICP's executive director and the brains behind PaperbugTV agreed with Guzman.

"I think we have platforms to give a voice to a lot of people who don't have a voice. I mean, if it were up to me, of course I'd try to use it," he said.

"Use your platform if you can, especially for social good. But I agree with everything Jim said," he added.