LOOK: Anne Curtis is a stunner in DIY bridal look

MANILA — She may have gotten married in 2017, but Anne Curtis certainly looked like a fresh bride Wednesday as she shared her DIY wedding makeup using the latest release from her cosmetics brand.

Donning a white dress, Curtis opted for a “whimsical” look with choice items from BLK Bridal, the recently launched 8-piece collection from her makeup company.

BLK Bridal, which was inspired by Curtis’ look on her wedding day, includes “bridal lippies and new, dreamy eyeshadows, creamy all-over paints, and lip glosses,” according to the brand.

In a separate Instagram video, Curtis unboxed the collection which comes with two “book sets,” titled “Mon Amour” and “I Do.”

While Curtis has been away from the limelight since giving birth in Australia in March, she continues to be an active entrepreneur, releasing two BLK collections within months of each other.