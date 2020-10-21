Gazini Ganados, designer reveal details of her farewell gown at Miss Universe PH

Reigning Miss Universe Philippines Gazini Ganados meets with designer Cary Santiago in this November 2019 file photo. Courtesy of Rodgil Flores

MANILA -- Nothing glittery and flamboyant, just elegant, dramatic and meaningful.

This description sums up the much-awaited farewell gown of reigning Miss Universe Philippines Gazini Ganados at the pageant’s finals in Baguio City on October 25.

“It’s a collaboration between me and Cary Santiago," Ganados told ABS-CBN News Wednesday shortly after her arrival in Baguio with previous Binibining Pilipinas Universe titlists MJ Lastimosa and Ara Arida. “Simple and elegant pero couture pa rin siya.”

Ganados understands the excitement and speculations about her final walk and look at the event. “I am grateful to Binibining Pilipinas that they made my dream come true," she said.

But more important, Ganados added, the gown will be her homage to her mentor and discoverer, Jonas Borces, who died of COVID-19 in Cebu last June. “He loved roses and other flowers.”

Santiago also told ABS-CBN News the gown took three days to finish in Cebu City.

“It’s a period gown, made of silk, with a stream of floral bouquet at the back, inspired by the favorite rose of Borces. Nothing glittery, just elegant, with dramatic colors and symbolic of Gazini’s gratitude to Borces who stood by her in her low moments in pageantry,” said Santiago, who himself still mourns the passing of Borces who was a dear friend.

Aside from the much-acclaimed evening gowns of Ganados at the Bb. Pilipinas and Miss Universe competitions in 2019, Santiago also designed the grand Philippine eagle inspired outfit of Ganados which won the best in national costume.

In her new statement Tuesday night, Bb. Pilipinas head Stella Marquez Araneta reiterated her conditions in allowing Ganados to crown her successor.

“Aside from undergoing swab testing and compliance with other health and safety requirements of the IATF, Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) understands that Gazini accepts full responsibility for her actions and will take all necessary precautions, so as not to get infected with the virus,” her statement said.

Ganados also informed ABS-CBN News that she signed a waiver with the BPCI to push through with her commitment to Miss Universe Philippines.

Meantime, Jessica Sanchez will perform “Over the Universe” for the opening number of the Miss Universe PH coronation. Carlo Orosa, manager of Sanchez in the Philippines, told ABS-CBN News that Sanchez’s production number was recently taped in Arizona, USA.

Pageant fans can look forward to uninterrupted streaming of the inaugural Miss Universe Philippines preliminary competition and coronation day, with its partnership with the livestreaming platform KTX.ph.

For P99 each, fans can watch the separate events with no breaks on KTX.ph, which features a built-in live chat function where pundits and followers can discuss their bets and fearless forecast.

The preliminary competition is scheduled on October 23, while the finale will be held on October 25, 9 a.m.