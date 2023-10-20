Healthcare workers in-demand sa Austria sa susunod na 8 taon

VIENNA - Sa makasaysayang salo-salo sa Philippine Embassy sa Austria sinimulan ang pagbati sa muling pagbabalik ng Filipino nurses sa workforce ng bansa.

Dumalo rito ang pitong Pinoy nurses, mga kinatawan ng embahada, Austrian Chamber of Commerce, recruitment agencies, Migrant Workers Office at stake holders.

“This welcome breakfast is dedicated to our very own Filipino nurses fresh from the Philippines,” sabi ni Maria Corina Buñag, labor attache, MWO Milan.

Mismong ang chief ng International Skilled Workers Offensive ng Austrian Chamber of Commerce and Industry ang sumalubong sa Pinoy nurses.

Ang muling pagbubukas ng recruitment ng Filipino nurses sa Austria ay simula pa lang ng mas malawak na recruitment sa bansa dahil nangangailangan ang Austria ng mas maraming healthcare workers.

“I think it is a great opportunity for Filipino nurses because we have in Austria a huge demand for skilled labor especially in the health sector. We expect in the next 8 years a demand of 75,000 health care workers,” sabi ni Mag. Maximilian Buchleitner, Chief, International Skilled Workers Offensive, Austrian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Dagdag pa niya: “We are very happy and proud to welcome these Filipino nurses in Vienna,” (Isinalin sa Ingles mula Aleman).

Maging ang European-based recruitment agency na gumagabay sa pag-recruit ng Filipino health workers, nagpapasalamat sa mabilis na pag-arangkada ng programa.

Handa rin silang umalalay sa mga Pilipinong nais mag-apply sa kanilang agency.

“With the experience that we gain from the pilot program now, we can extend, we can scale it. We have training capacities. In the Philippines, we teach and also deploy hundreds of nurses in the next couple of years,” sabi ni Matthias Hallerbach, C and C Human Resource Development.

Lahat ng mga bagong dating na nurses ay made-destino sa isang private homecare facility sa Upper Austria, apat na oras ang layo nito sa Vienna.

Bago sumabak sa trabaho, sasailalim sila sa orientation at paghahasa sa German language. Handa naman ang foundation na umagapay sa Filipino health workers na gusto ring makasama ang pamilya sa Austria.

"We are happy to have Filipino nurses here in Austria. We offer them a good place to work here, so that they can work and stay for us permanently and their families are also welcome. They have a secure job here in Austria and good working conditions,” (Isinalin sa Ingles mula Aleman) sabi ni Doris Kollar-Plasser, Regional Chief, Stiftung Liebenau.

Payo ng mga bagong dating na nurses sa mga balak ding mag-apply, dapat seryosohin ang pag-aaral ng wikang Aleman.

“Yung pag-learn ng German. ‘Yun ang mahirap, kasi nag-wowork pa kami. Tapos yung online class namin. ‘Yan yung mahirap na part,” sabi ni Kathe Cabrera, Pinay nurse.

“Expect that we can improve our German language especially that we are already here in Austria and we would be able to stay longer here and enjoy our time,” sabi ni Hillary Reginio, Pinay nurse.

Buo rin ang kanilang loob na harapin ang anumang hamon o adjustment. “Malamig pero I think we can manage,“ sabi ni Ronnel Ann Alfonso, Pinoy nurse.

“Ini-expect namin na magkaroon kami ng kaunting culture shock at the start pero as Filipinos I know we can easily adapt din. And we know that Austria has a better healthcare system than the Philippines,” sabi ni Cherry Mae Bayaca.

“We expect that we can adapt well naman since we have the Philippine Nurses Association here. So I think we can do this!” sabi Leslie Larga, Pinay nurse.

Handa namang umalalay ang Philippine Embassy sa mga pangangailangan ng Filipino nurses.

Taong 1973 nagkaroon ng kasunduan ang Pilipinas at Austria sa pagpapadala ng Pinoy nurses na nag-expire noong 1985.

Sa talaan ng embahada, may mahigit 6,000 Filipino nurses at Pinoy caregivers na ngayon sa Austria.

Para sa mga interesadong mag-apply, bisitahin ang website ng Philippine Embassy sa Vienna o makipag-ugnayan sa MWO Milan.

