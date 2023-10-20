Happening this weekend: 'Silver Lining' and other shows

MANILA – Here are some events that you can check out this weekend.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

<BOLD> CARMEN AND OTHER SPIRITS

After the success of "Rama, Hari," Alice Reyes Dance Philippines presents "Carmen and Other Spirits," a mixed bill featuring four choreographies that confront current issues in society.

Running from October 20-21 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater, the program is top-billed by "Carmen," another masterpiece by National Artist for Dance Alice Reyes.

This year’s staging of Reyes' "Carmen" will have Richardson Yadao as the conflicted Don Jose and Macel Dofitas as the fiery Carmen.

The "other spirits" are comprised of three choreographic works by the country's top Filipino choreographers. Alden Lugnasin echoes synchronized swimming movements in his piece, "Swimming the Ilog Pasig"; Ronelson Yadao essays the importance of interdependency of two individuals in his work, "Two"; and Lester Reguindin's "Now" draws inspiration from young environment activist, Greta Thurnberg and her bold speech at the UN Climate Action Summit in 2019.

Show schedules are at 7:30 p.m. on October 20 and 4 p.m on October 21.

COKE STUDIO AT MASSKARA FESTIVAL

Coke Studio Philippines is taking the MassKara festival to new heights this October 22 with a show at the Sunset Stage at North Capitol Road in Bacolod City.

Headlined by Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo and Coke Studio Season 7 artist PLAYERTWO, the show also features local talents like Ferdinand Aragon, the Aire Band, and Mojo Nova.

Meanwhile, DITO Telecommunity is inviting the public to join in the MassKara Festival in Bacolod as the event's major sponsor.

On October 21, it will have a special concert featuring KZ Tandingan, with the event to be hosted by Brigiding of "Drag Race Philippines."

FEEL THE BOOB LOVE FUN RUN

Avon is set to hold "Fun Run to Boob Love," a fundraising event to support organizations against breast cancer.

It will be held on October 21, Saturday, at the CCP Complex, Roxas Boulevard, Pasay City.

The event will comprise of both a 3KM to 5KM run. All proceeds from the participants who will join the fun run will be donated to Avon's long-time partner organization, Philippine Cancer Society.

JOLLITOWN KIDDIE FAIR

Jollibee is set to hold a Jollitown Kiddie Fair at the SMX Convention Center on Sunday, October 22.

Kids can become Jollibee crew members for a day in the MiniBee, a mini Jollibee store set-up; play and learn at the giant Jollitown Puzzle House; try the Spag-o-Wired game and avoid the Jolly Spaghetti wire to win prizes; test their aim at the Chickenjoy Bucket Throw; and try Fry-nd The Treasure to search for jolly treasures, among others.

Tickets are available for only P150 with every purchase of any Jolly Spaghetti product or Jollibee Kids Meal in select Jollibee stores. Each ticket includes one free Jolly Spaghetti that can be claimed in the venue along with a free entrance gift.

NEOFILIPINO 2023

Dive deeply into contemporary dance with the return of CCP Choreographers Series' "NeoFilipino" at 8 p.m. on October 20, 21 and 22 at the Tanghalang Ignacio B. Gimenez (CCP Blackbox Theater).

The third and final tier of the CCP Choreographers' Series, "NeoFilipino" is a platform for established artists to collaborate with other art forms in creating new works with distinct choreographic styles. It features choreographers Christine Crame, Jose Jay Cruz, and Al Garcia.

Tickets are available at TickerWorld and the CCP Box Office for P500 each.

SABOR COLOMBIANO

Handout

Discovery Primea is introducing the latest addition to its Elements of Flavor collaboration series at Flame Restaurant this Friday, October 20.

"Sabor Colombiano" promises a tapestry of vibrant and authentic flavors from the heart of Colombia, with a menu curated by guest chef Carolina Asmar.

Seating Times are at 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., and 8:0 p.m., with the rate at P4,800++ per person.

More details are available at Discovery Primea's website.

SILVER LINING

Handout

Rockitwell Studios and MusicArtes Inc. are launching a brand new Filipino musical titled "Silver Lining" this weekend at the Carlos

P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza.

An original work with modern rock and pop music, "Silver Lining" is a journey of rediscovery in two timelines, reliving the challenging times of the '70s as well as understanding the struggles and conflicts of today’s youth.

Maribel Legarda of PETA’s hit long-running musical "Rak of Aegis" directs "Silver Lining" with script by Palanca-awardee Joshua Lim So, lyrics and music by Jack Teotico, with additional music, lyrics and musical direction by Vince Lim, and choreography by PJ Rebullida.

Ricky Davao leads a full cast of seasoned & emergent artists like Noel Comia Jr. and Krystal Brimner of Star Magic.

"Silver Lining" opens on October 20, with a limited run on October 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29.

Tickets are now available at Ticket2Me.net.

