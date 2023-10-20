Gazini Ganados disturbed, saddened by Israel-Hamas war

MANILA – Former Miss Universe Philippines Gazini Ganados, whose father is a Palestinian, broke her silence on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas militants.

Ganados took to Instagram to call the continuous war in the Middle East "heartbreaking."

“Sick to my stomach. This has been a heartbreaking week for so many of us. I’m scared, disturbed, deeply saddened. We can always be doing more,” she wrote in a lengthy caption.

According to the beauty queen, she chose to be quiet for a while since she has just kept in touch with her family, who live in war-torn Gaza in Palestine.

Ganados condemned both the terrorist attacks of Hamas and the response of the Israeli government that killed many civilians both Palestinian and Israeli.

She also shared several screenshots of her conversation with her brother and stepmother in Gaza.

In one screenshot, one of her family members admitted that they do not know if they will survive the ongoing attacks.

“I don’t know if we will live or die in the end. I want to tell you that I love you,” the message read.

In another screenshot, a family member also revealed that people are trying to search for safer places as they anticipate more attacks.

Meanwhile, fellow beauty queens of Ganados trooped to the comment section to extend their prayers to her and her family.

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Bea Gomez, Steffi Aberasturi, Nicole Borromeo, Patch Magtanong, Nikki de Moura, and Ahtisa Manalo were some of the queens who responded to Ganados’ post.

