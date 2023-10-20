Apex Legends will be releasing Filipino character Conduit on October 31. Courtesy: Electronic Arts / Respawn Entertainment

MANILA -- First-person shooter game Apex Legends on Thursday evening revealed a character of Filipino descent.

Respawn Entertainment released a four-minute trailer titled "For Us, Utang Na Loob," featuring Conduit's journey to become an Apex Legend, as she seeks to lift her family out of poverty.

The trailer also featured snippets of Filipino cuisine and culture.

Respawn Entertainment first teased Conduit's heritage through an illustration posted on the game's official X (formerly Twitter) page.

The photo illustrates a text convo seemingly that of Conduit and her family, written in a mix of English and Filipino.

Conduit will be released on October 31, as Apex Legends Season 19 releases. Apex Legends is a free-to-play shooting game for the PC, and in multiple consoles.