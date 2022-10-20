ManilART visual arts fair kicks off

Some of the artworks featured in ManilART 2022. Handout

MANILA -- The Philippines' longest-running visual arts fair kicked off on Wednesday, featuring both physical and digital events.

Now on its 14th year, ManilART is a flagship project of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts. The latest edition, titled "Forging Futures," runs until October 23 at the SMX Convention Center of SM Aura in Taguig.

Works of both emerging talents and established artists are featured in this year's celebration: Anna Orlina, Maan Chua, Kublai Millan, Danny Rayos del Sol, Jun Impas, Rudy Yu, Vincent Gonzales, Raynante Concepcion Carandang, Manny Cabrera, Alfonso Dato, Eman Santos, and Noel Bueza, among others.

ManilART has also partnered with the cryptocurrency platform Binance to showcase digital art in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

A talk on the impact of NFTs on Filipino artists is set on October 21, while a new platform called NFT Manila will also present select digital collections of galleries and artists.

Meanwhile, there will also be satellite exhibitions in celebration of Museums and Galleries Month.

The upcoming shows include Balai Kalipay in Davao, Ap ‘Laya Gallery in Batangas, Tarlac Art at Tarlac, Pahiyas Art Gallery in Quezon, Angono Angkla Gallery in Rizal, BHL X in Bohol, and Pagsibol at the GSIS Museo ng Sining in Pasay City.

