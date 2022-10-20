Screengrab from TikTok: @inkamagnaye

MANILA -- Inka Magnaye could not contain her laughter after hearing her own flight announcement while on board for the first time.

The voice talent, who rose to fame as the woman behind the in-flight safety announcement of flag carrier Philippine Airlines, shared videos of her reaction on TikTok earlier this week.

Seated beside Magnaye was her mother, who was a voice-over artist for PAL back in the '90s.

"That's so weird!" she said in one of the clips as she listens to her recorded voice before takeoff.

Magnaye was on her way to Singapore with her mother when they heard her own safety announcement on board.

The flight is extra special for her as it is also her first time to fly out of the country.

"Why have I never traveled before? Long story short is I can't afford it," she admitted in another TikTok video, saying that her visit to Singapore is a sponsored trip.

"I'm going to keep working hard so one day I can afford to travel," she added. "Until then, I have work opportunities like this one, and the really nice local places we have at home."

Related video: