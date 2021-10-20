What to expect from Adidas' largest store in PH

Handout Handout Handout Handout

MANILA -- Adidas is set to open its largest store in the Philippines this weekend.

Called the Adidas Brand Center, the new store is located at Glorietta 3 mall in Makati and will open its doors to the public on Friday, October 22.

It promises to house the largest collection of Adidas products in the country, including exclusive gear such as for golf, trail, and outdoor.

Guests will be treated to one-on-one service with dedicated in-store specialists, as well as a digital guide that can be accessed via QR codes.

The Adidas Brand Center also features 12 "moment areas" or spaces that combine sport and culture, as well as works by indigenous weavers and local artists like Kris Abrigo.

Another highlight is the Philippines' first Maker Lab, which allows consumers to customize their Adidas products.

"We envision the Brand Center to be a space where everyone is open to exploring how far their creativity and individuality can take them," said John David Cortez, manager of sports marketing and brand communications for Adidas Philippines.

"With the store's wide collection of apparel and through our collaborations with local artists and indigenous communities, we hope to inspire all to drive positive change in their fields – but most importantly, within themselves," he added.

Visits to the Adidas Brand Center are available in 30-minute time slots per person to ensure the health and safety of staff and customers amid the pandemic.

Customers can schedule their visit at the Adidas Brand Center website.