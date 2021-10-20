WATCH: Kim Chiu stars in H&M's Autumn 2021 campaign

MANILA -- Kim Chiu once again poses for H&M, this time promoting the fast fashion brand's Autumn 2021 Tropical Essentials collection.

In the new H&M ad that was also posted on Chiu's Instagram page, the Kapamilya star can be seen wearing loungewear and swimsuits in light colors.

"Love this vibe!" she said.

Chiu was introduced as a Filipina brand ambassador for H&M through a swimsuit ad in March, with the actress joining the likes of Nadine Lustre, Maja Salvador, and Margielyn Didal.

She earlier admitted that she was initially hesitant to accept the project, citing her body insecurities.

"I have always been insecure about my body since lagi akong tinutukso na payatot noong bata ako," she said.

"Thankfully, as I grew older, I've slowly come to accept and love my body," she added.

