Maureen Montagne off to Albania for Miss Globe 2021

MANILA -- Maureen Montagne is off to Albania to represent the Philippines in the Miss Globe 2021 pageant.

Photos of the beauty queen at the airport were posted on Wednesday by Binibining Pilipinas, which crowned her as the country's candidate this year.

"She's ready for Globe!" the post read.

Sharing the same photos on her Instagram page, Montagne thanked "everyone who has helped me thus far on my pageant journey."

She also expressed excitement for the "adventures" that await her in Albania.

"And we're off, team Philippines," she said.

Miss Globe 2021 is set to be held in Albania on November 5.

The Philippines' last delegate, Leren Bautista, finished as second runner-up in the 2019 edition of the pageant.