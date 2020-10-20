LOOK: Miss Universe Philippines unveils ‘Filipina’ crown

The Filipina crown will be worn by the first Miss Universe Philippines titlist under the new pageant organization. Facebook: Miss Universe Philippines

MANILA — Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) on Tuesday unveiled its “Filipina” crown, which will be worn by the first titlist under the new organization to be named on October 25.

The crown was made by the Villarica family, owners of the eponymous pawnshop chain, according to the pageant organization.

“We are very grateful to them for stepping up to the challenge of creating this masterpiece,” the group said in its statement.

“More than their expertise on gems and jewelry, they provided us with valuable insights on the significance of precious stones and what each one represents. These gems are emblems of dreams, ambition, happiness, pride, self-worth, and empowerment.”

MUP noted that the team behind the crown consists of an all-female staff, saying that “having a point-of-view as informed as theirs allowed them to make a crown that truly looks and feels special.”

Villarica Pawnshop was founded by Paz Resureccion Villarica, and is currently run by Atty. Hailey Villarica-Ong, according to MUP.