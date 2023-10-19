Game developer Blizzard Entertainment announced the collaboration of Overwatch 2 with K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM, where gamers may enjoy exclusive in-game events featuring its members.
LE SSERAFIM, headlined by Kim Chaewon, Sakura, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae, will be kicking off the project with a music video titled "Perfect Night," which will be released on October 26.
Overwatch 2 will also have LE SSERAFIM-inspired game mode and exclusive items as part of the collaboration.
The five-member girl group will also attend and perform at BlizzCon 2023 on November 4.
More details about the partnership will be announced on October 30.
US-based Blizzard is the publisher and developer of Overwatch 2, a first-person shooting game that can be played on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.