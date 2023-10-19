LE SSERAFIM x OVERWATCH 2 ✨



🌃 Oct 26 ’Perfect Night’ Music Video

🎮 Nov 1 Exclusive In-Game Event

🎤 Nov 4 BlizzCon Appearance



Learn More: https://t.co/ujEgYWSx0U pic.twitter.com/qmrNrQEpxh — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 18, 2023

Game developer Blizzard Entertainment announced the collaboration of Overwatch 2 with K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM, where gamers may enjoy exclusive in-game events featuring its members.

LE SSERAFIM, headlined by Kim Chaewon, Sakura, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae, will be kicking off the project with a music video titled "Perfect Night," which will be released on October 26.

Overwatch 2 will also have LE SSERAFIM-inspired game mode and exclusive items as part of the collaboration.

The five-member girl group will also attend and perform at BlizzCon 2023 on November 4.

More details about the partnership will be announced on October 30.

US-based Blizzard is the publisher and developer of Overwatch 2, a first-person shooting game that can be played on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.