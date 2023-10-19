How Kami No Ken changed Ellen Adarna's life

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Actress Ellen Adarna swore that doing Kami No Ken, a self-improvement and transformation training, has changed her life for the better.

"Kami no ken" is a Japanese term that translates to "the fist of god."

Appearing in ANC's "Headstart" on Thursday, Adarna said that learning Kami No Ken not only changed the way she thinks but also the way she makes choices in her life.

"I am proud to say that I have actually evolved into a better person, like compared to before I did the program," she said.

"And I am very at peace with my life right now. The life that I have right now is the life that I've always wanted and praying for. Because of the help of the program I meditate a lot, I take care of my body. I don't drink anymore. ...Alcohol was the root of my poor choices," she added.



A Kami No Ken training will be held at The Farm at San Benito on November 7 to 10 and Adarna will be the assistant to head coach Nasser Qazi.

According to Adarna, she became part of the program after she did it in 2019.

"I actually did the program I think it was 2019 when I was diagnosed with anxiety, depression and PTSD. But prior to that I did all the therapies, I took my medications but that did not work for me. Thankfully I met coach. He was actually my last resort. I did the two-week program with him which was the one-on-one and in two weeks all my mental issues were gone and I was medication-free. And if worked for me. It will work for others especially to those who are not hiyang to meds," Adarna said.

Asked what makes the program effective, Adarna said: "It gave me a knowledge and it was so simple how the mind and the body and the soul is connected. Because before that I don't know what was happening to me, right? And then coach, the program just really simplified it. And three days it clicked."



According to Qazi, a big part of the program is food. "It's very important what we put inside of us. We have a God-given system and we have to provide it with the best food, best nutrition in order to function in the best way, so we think clear. ...A healthy body cannot co-exist with an unhealthy mind; a healthy mind cannot co-exist with an unhealthy body. So we have to work together," he explained.

“My whole mission is to change your behavior. Once I can change your behavior, I will change your thoughts, your perception, thinking and feeling. Once I achieved that, that your feelings, your thoughts, your perception changed, your brain structure will change. So you will change the way you look at things. The moment you change the way you look at things, the things you are looking at will change. And food and everything is part of it. That's why when they leave from my training they will get a food program and they will get a whole program for 90 days. Ellen followed that program for 90 days," Qazi said.