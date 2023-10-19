Herlene Budol (left) helps in the search for her fellow Miss Grand Philippines candidate, Catherine Camilon (right). Photos from Instagram: @herlene_budol, @catherine_camilon



MANILA -- Herlene Budol has joined the search for her fellow Miss Grand Philippines candidate Catherine Camilon, who has been missing since October 12.

In a message sent to the showbiz-oriented program "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda," the beauty queen-actress asked the public to help them in getting information on Camilon's whereabouts.

"Catherine Camilon is one of my sisters sa Miss Grand [Philippines]. Sana kung nasaan man siya ay nasa maayos siyang kalagayan at makauwi na siya sa kanyang pamilya. Tulong-tulong po tayong mag-share ng information para mapabilis ang paghahanap sa kanya," Budol's statement read.

"Sis, uwi ka na," appealed Budol as she addressed Camilon.

Budol, known to many as "Hipon Girl," competed in Miss Grand Philippines 2023 with Camilon and other candidates.

She was proclaimed Miss World Tourism Philippines 2023.