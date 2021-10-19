Photos from Joms Hizon/Instagram

MANILA — It felt like a virtual tour when a 28-year-old overseas Filipino worker (OFW) took snaps at the filming site of the hit Korean drama series "Hometown Cha-cha-cha."

TINGNAN: Tampok sa mga larawan ng OFW na si Joms Hizon ang filming locations sa South Korea ng patok ngayong K-drama series na "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha." Mga larawan mula kay Joms Hizon/Instagram | @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/UCEe8cHs3u — Josiah Antonio (@josiahvantonio) October 19, 2021

Joms Hizon, an assistant manager at a woodworking company in South Korea, posted online photos of some landmarks of the recently concluded series set in Pohang, North Gyeongsang province.

Hizon told ABS-CBN News that his favorite spot is the ship on the hill, saying it took them 10 to 15 minutes before reaching the beautiful view at the top.

"Sa mga napuntahan ko po like, 'Camellia Bloom,' 'Start Up,' etc. 'Hometown Cha-cha-cha' 'yung pinakagusto kong shooting spot," the OFW said.

"Fave spot ko sa 'Hometown Cha-cha-cha' 'yung ship on the hill. Kahit medyo pagod 'yung hike for 10-15 minutes, sulit naman siya kasi ang ganda ng view from the top," he added.

Hizon said he learned a lot about family and friendship after watching the series, and hopes to come back to the shooting spots.

"Sobrang saya po at excitement kahit sobrang layo from Seoul. Napuntahan namin lahat except doon sa isang hill. Siguro 'pag napadaan ulit sa Pohang City, puntahan namin siya," he said.

"Lesson po na natutunan ko sa 'Hometown [Cha-cha-cha]' is how to value your relationship with your family, relatives, and friends, at paano makisama sa iba't-ibang klase ng tao."

"Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" seeks to provide relief to viewers by taking them away from the busy metropolis and bringing them to a quiet coastal town with a tight-knit community.

It follows the story of Hyejin (played by Shin Mina), a dentist who moves to the seaside village of Gongjin where she meets Dusik (Kim Seonho), an unemployed jack-of-all-trades. While the two initially clash because of their different personalities, they later grow fond of each other and fall in love.

— with a report from Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News

Related video: