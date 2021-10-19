PH named Asia's top beach, diving destination anew

Boracay Beach. Kara Santos/File

MANILA -- The Philippines was once again recognized as a leading beach and diving destination in Asia in the World Travel Awards.

According to the Department of Tourism, this is the country's fifth time to win the Asia's Leading Beach Destination award, and the third time in a row to bag the Asia's Leading Dive Destination Award.

"We are elated that the country's pristine beaches and mesmerizing dive spots have once again been cited as the best in Asia by the prestigious 2021 World Travel Awards. We share this recognition with our tourism stakeholders, local government units, partner agencies, and all Filipinos who have been helping us promote our country's attractions, products, and culture," Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat said in a statement released Tuesday.

"This will boost our efforts to keep the Philippines as a top-of-mind destination for foreign tourists as we await the resumption of international leisure travel to the country, consistent with our 'More Fun Awaits' global campaign," she added.

The Philippines is still in the running for the World's Leading Beach Destination and the World's Leading Dive Destination categories in this year's World Travel Awards.

Also nominated are Siargao for World's Leading Island Destination, Intramuros for World Leading Tourist Attraction, and the Department of Tourism for World Leading Tourist Board.

Voting will run until midnight of October 25 on the World Travel Awards website.

Meanwhile, properties in the Philippines were also recognized as the best in the region in the 28th World Travel Awards.

These include Savoy Hotel Manila (Asia's Leading Airport Hotel), Discovery Primea (Asia's Leading Business Hotel), City of Dreams Manila (Asia's Leading Casino Resort and Asia's Leading Fully Integrated Resort), and Amanpulo (Asia's Leading Private Island Resort).

