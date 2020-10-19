WATCH: Mimiyuuuh rocks outfits made out of home items in music video

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Mimiyuuuh once again showed why he is one of the hottest names in Philippine fashion through his newly released music video.

The vlogger and influencer rocked outfits made out of home items as he reminded the public to stay hydrated in the track titled "DYWB" or "Drink Your Water Bitch," a line he regularly drops in his social media posts.

The video showed him in a variety of high fashion outfits using items such as blown up garbage bags, neck pillows, hangers, a dipper, and a toilet brush.

Check out his creative looks below:

Once of the most sought after content creators in the country today, Mimiyuuuh graduated from De La Salle-College Of Saint Benilde with a degree in Fashion Design and Merchandising.

Before rising to fame for his "Dalagang Pilipina" challenge, he started his own clothing label called Fangs, which he described as "a contemporary street style brand that empowers women through unconventional and rugged clothing."

Nadine Lustre, Sarah Geronimo, and KZ Tandingan were among the celebrities who have worn his creations.

Mimiyuuuh also worked as an intern for Mark Bumgarner. It was through the designer that he was able to do a collaboration with actress and local fashion icon Heart Evangelista.

Last year, Mimiyuuuh was featured in the Instagram page of Virgil Abloh, founder of the popular streetwear brand Off-White.

His voice has also been made available on the navigation app Waze.