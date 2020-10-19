WATCH: Arci Muñoz's new property is named after BTS member

MANILA -- Arci Muñoz took her fandom to the next level as she named a property she bought after one of the members of the Korean boy band BTS.

The actress gave her fans and followers a tour of what is now called Jimin Park in her newest vlog.

She said the property serves as her "gift" to BTS member Park Ji-min, who celebrated his birthday last October 13.

"This is my gift for you," Muñoz said as she placed a wooden sign with the words "Welcome to Jimin Park" on the piece of land.

"So now you own this piece of land, Park Ji-min," she added in jest.

Muñoz first visited the property in January in celebration of her birthday.

She held a mini party and planted trees, saying she wants the piece of land to be turned into a forest.

"So I got this piece of land kasi gusto ko talaga na pagandahin siya at magtanim ng maraming, maraming puno at gawin siyang parang forest," she said.

"Maganda siya kasi may body of water and everything."

Watch her vlog below:

This is not the first time that Muñoz dedicated a vlog to a member of BTS.

In her previous videos, she baked cookies for Jeon Jung-kook and made pizza for Kim Nam-joon.

She also shared unboxing videos of official BTS merchandise, held streaming parties for the band's singles, and uploaded clips from her trips abroad to watch their shows.

Aside from being an actress, Muñoz is also the vocalist of the Filipino rock band Philia.