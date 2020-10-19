'Nature is pop': Listen to fresh environment-themed songs on October 20

'Kantalikhasan' songwriting contest is set to present the winners and special awardees in a two-hour online special on October 20 with their fresh indie songs, complementing music videos, and interviews.

The event, happening 7:30 p.m. on the Earthday Jam Foundation Facebook page, will also feature the performances of Lou Bonnevie, Noel Cabangon, Odette Quesada, and rising young band and Earthday Jam regular Gracenote.

The winning songs will be available for download and streaming on all digital platforms worldwide beginning October 20.

In cooperation with the Department of Education's Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Service group, Kantalikhasan bannered the theme "Nature is Pop!" in a move to push the sonic horizon of nature songs or environment-themed songs beyond mere jingle and ethnic humdrum.

The contest, which ran from July to August, was open to Filipinos 13-35 years old residing in the Philippines. Thirty-two songs were shortlisted from hundreds of entries representing all regions of the Philippines. Fourteen finalists were singled out from the short list. The jury then chose the top 5 songs with the grand prize winner and the other special awards winners.

Earthday Jam Foundation president Lou Bonnevie presided as chair of the board of judges composed of popular singer and songwriter Noel Cabangon, renowned US-based composer Odette Quesada, music theater director and writer Henry C. Tejero, record label producer Ito Rapadas, and digital marketing specialist Mario Joson.

The event is presented by Eathday Jam Foundation, Inc as part of its 20th-anniversary celebration. For more info, e-mail [email protected] and visit their webpage and Facebook page.



ABS-CBN News is a partner of the Earthday Jam Foundation in this project.