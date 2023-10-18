What inspired Anna Lakrini's advocacy for Miss Globe 2023

Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2023 Anna Lakrini. Photo by Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — After her mom was diagnosed with breast cancer, Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2023 Anna Lakrini pursued a degree in nutritional science, which later became her advocacy for Miss Globe 2023.

"It was a turning moment for me to decide that I wanna pursue nutrition, especially because she got sick and I wanted to do something to keep her healthy and other people from [getting] breast cancer or getting sick," Lakrini told reporters on the sidelines of her send-off event.

Working to promote sustainable agriculture at the Department of Science and Technology Philippine Council for Industry, Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development, Lakrini hopes to address the issue of hunger in the Miss Globe pageant.

"I'm so glad to be doing that because we can ensure that if we can educate people about how to grow their own vegetables, foods, that they have their own food and no one has to die of malnutrition," the beauty queen said.

"So many people don't know that we already have so many vegetables in the Philippines that we can grow on their own, that we can have in the palengke that we can buy and those vegetables are so nutritious and I hope that if we cant teach them how to grow them, ensure that they don't die from malnutrition, or they don't lack any nutrition for the day to day activities," she added.

Lakrini said addressing the issue of hunger is vital and attainable in households in the Philippines.

"For me, it is really important to use my educational background because I notice so many people notice on the street every single day struggling with getting food," shesaid.

"Sometimes, it's not a question of getting food. Because the question is, is that food nutritious? If you get your body filled, you feel you're energized but you still are lacking nutritious food that really keeps you glowing, you can focus in school," she added. "That is really one of my passions."

"That is why I got to promote sustainable agriculture because I know we can all take part and I see all in the streets that people are already trying to grow their own seeds and their own plants."

