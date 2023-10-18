Handout

MANILA -- The third installment of the award-winning BBC show "Planet Earth" is putting a spotlight on locations across Asia, including the Philippines.

Presented by Sir David Attenborough, "Planet Earth III" will premiere on the cable channel BBC Earth Asia at 8 p.m. on October 29.

The 8-part series follows some of the world's most amazing species such as the frogfish in Dauin, a municipality in the province of Negros Oriental.

Also set to be featured on the documentary are the oriental pied hornbill in Gomantong and Sukau in Borneo, and the archer fish in Raja Ampat in Indonesia.

Other locations in Asia that are part of the show are Vietnam, Maldives, Mongolia, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and India.

"Planet Earth III" was filmed over the course of more than five years using lightweight drones, high-speed cameras, and remotely operated deep-sea submersibles, according to a statement released by BBC Studios on Tuesday.

It aims to highlight the need to preserve and restore nature, with the final episode showing people across the globe who have dedicated their lives to protect the wildlife and critical ecosystems.